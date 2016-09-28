The city police are elated at the sight of the tanks in Station Ghanpur Mandal at Vangalapalli and Konayakunta villages, which are filled to the brim after 15 years.

Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and his team offered special prayers to Goddess Ganga on Tuesday.

Following a call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to all sections to take up Mission Kakatiya as social responsibility, the city police adopted the two tanks. “The farmers were in distress and had complained of never finding the tanks filled to brim,’’ Mr. Sudheer Kumar said.

Amidst cheering of the villagers, the police officers took part in special prayers and offered silk clothes to the deity Ganga.

Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Janardhan said that they were immensely happy on seeing smiles on the faces of the farmers in both the villages. “We got the result and that is the reason for our happiness today. We took up desiltation of these tanks in the second phase of Mission Kakatiya,” he said.