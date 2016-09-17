behind bars:Satish, a resident of Vijayawada, getting a feel of life in prison, at the Jail Museum in Sangareddy.PHOTO: Mohd. Arif

“It’s a good experience. One can know the cost of freedom if one spends some time in jail,” said Tumula Satish, a resident of Vijayawada.

Drawn by the news reports of the ‘Feel the Jail’ experience, he travelled all the way from his hometown in Andhra Pradesh to get a feel of life in jail at the Jail Museum here.

“I came here to experience life in jail. I did this on my own free will without any pressure. My health and psychological condition are all right. Please permit me to be in jail for 24 hours,” read the letter submitted by Mr. Satish to jail authorities. He paid the prescribed fee of Rs. 500 to the officials and then entered the jail premesis.

Though Mr. Satish is semi-literate, he got the letter drafted and written by someone else, signed it, and submitted it to the officials.

He was supplied the the jail dress and offered the same meal that prisoners get. The food supplied to him was prepared at the District Jail located in Kandi.