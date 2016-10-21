Seeking information on Mallannasagar project, the farmers of Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district submitted an application under the Right to Information Act to mandal tahsildar on Thursday.

The details sought by the farmers included detailed project report (DPR) of Mallannasagar, permissions taken so far for the construction of the project, the reservoir’s capacity, how much land and how many houses were purchased under Government Order (GO) 123 from farmers and the compensation offered, land acquired under Land Acquisition Act- 2013 and compensation being offered to farmers and details of farmers who have signed Farm 1 and 2 to sell their land under GO 123.

The petition was signed by Sheripally Upender Reddy, a farmer.

In another petition, the farmers sought details of the number of tanks and the land being irrigated under those tankscrops being cultivated and bore-wells in the area. This petition was signed by Sheripally Yellam Reddy, another farmer from the village. Petitions were also submitted at the Collectorate, RDO office, to District Forest Officer, and EE of Kaleswaram project.