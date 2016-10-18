Usually, the Left parties inspire people to fight for their rights. However, it is the opposite in the case of residents of Vemulaghat village that inspired the stalwart of Communist Party of India (M) general secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

As a prelude to the Mahajana Padayatra that began at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Monday, Mr. Veerabhadram visited Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday and sought their blessings. Some of the agitating people visited him and participated in the commencement of Mahajana Padayatra. Speaking to villagers , Mr Veerabhadram said: We will explain to people about your fight against the government for implementation of Land Acquisition Act- 2013 and now for right rate for the land. The Government should proceed as per the Act instead of threatening the farmers to sell their lands under GO 123,” he said adding that all promises made by government like three acres land for dalits, double bedroom house would be raised during Padayatra.