The farmers of Vemualghat village in Touta mandal of Medak district have decided to challenge the land acquisition notice issued by the district administration last week to acquire about 775 acres of land from the village.

The government had issued notification for land acquisition on September 29 under The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act - 2013 for construction of Mallannasagar reservoir as part of the Kaleswaram project. Vemulaghat is the only village which has been fighting for the implementation of the LA Act and had even approached the court.

As per the notification issued, it was stated that the land will be acquired under Section 40 of the LA Act. However, sub-section (1) of Section 40 of LA Act states: “Special powers in case of urgency to acquire land in certain cases- In case of urgency, whenever the appropriate Government so directs, the Collector, though no such award has been made, may, on the expiry of 30 days from the publication of notice mentioned in Section 21, take possession of any land needed for public purpose and such land shall there upon vest absolutely with the government, free from all encumbrances.”

“Sub-section (2) says the powers of appropriate government under sub-section (1) shall be restricted to the minimum area required for the defence of India or national security or for any emergencies arising out of natural calamities and or any other emergency with the approval of Parliament.”

The villagers are going to challenge the district administration on both these counts, stating that there was no emergency to acquire land and it was not for any defence purpose.

“The government has to revise the market value and cannot keep claiming that an alleged registration value that is more than 10 years old is the rate at which they will give the compensation. Moreover, the notification under Section 40 in emergency deals with natural calamities and defence requirements. Even in that case, the government has to follow the due process of law, and pay compensation as required and calculated under the LA Act-2013.