: If there is less of casteism and more of cohesion among different communities in a majority of non-tribal habitations in the district, the credit goes to the Village Development Committees (VDC) which successfully infused among people a sense to respect.

In the decade or so of their existence in this district, they emerged as parallel, respected and potent units of Local Self Government at grassroots level.

Such is the penetration of these entities into the social fabric, especially in the scores of habitations along the banks of river Godavari, that water for the customary post-cremation bath for mourners is also organised. The main functions of the VDCs are to plan development, resolve disputes and help out people in social functions too.

“It is because of these units that villages in these parts have seen rapid development. No village which boasts of a powerful committee lacks in basic amenities,” asserts Surakanti Muthyam Reddy, a farmer from Laxmanchanda mandal headquarters village. The habitation figures among the richest in Telangana.

According to Mr. Reddy, it was the VDC which took up the challenge of doing away with power outages and drinking water shortages in his village. It identified and purchased from its funds required extent of land for establishing a power sub-station and construction of an overhead drinking water reservoir.

The VDC at Gundampalli village in Dilawarpur mandal went a step further and took charge of maintenance of the local lift irrigation scheme. It now irrigates about 1,000 acres of paddy fields.

Any given VDCs is represented by two members nominated by respective caste communities. Laxmanchanda for example, has 32 persons in the VDC, two each from the 16 caste groups.“Representation from every caste has ensured better understanding among communities which has reduced the crime rate,” opined Keesara Pochanna of Koratikal in the economically forward Mamda mandal. The Mamda police station registers about 11 cases every month which is lower than the district average of 15 per month per police station.

The VDCs draw strength from their overflowing coffers, but the means of raising funds will raise an eyebrow. They are ‘paid off’ by the liquor and toddy vends and through levy of royalty on sand quarrying, both being illegal.