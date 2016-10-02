Dr Daram Nagabhushanam receiving the Vayoshresta samman award from President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Saturday.-Photo: By arrangement

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the Centenarian (Vayoshresta samman) award to 92-year-old TB specialist Dr Daram Nagabhushanam as part of International Day of Older Persons at a function organised in Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. Vayoshresta samman national award was instituted by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to recognise the services of senior citizens. Dr Nagabhushanam, who is popularly called TB doctor, is practising medicine for over six decades and serving the poor of the town.

