Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavalu will be held in Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy, from December 30 to January 19.

According to Endowments Department, the annual Teppotsavam will be held on January 8. The mega religious event - Uttara Dwara Darshanam will be organised at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple on the occasion of the festival on January 9. ‘Sri Goda Kalyanam’ and ‘Rathotsavam’ will be organised in the temple complex coinciding with the celebration of Bogi and Sankranti festivals on January 13 and 14.