The vacancy for doctors and faculty at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, would be filled soon. RIMS director K. Ashok said there were 50 posts of doctors, assistant professors, and professors vacant at the institute, and a representation has been made to the government to fill the same.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ashok said facilities at the eight-year-old institute were improving gradually. Patients were getting the benefits from 21 departments, which were equipped with laboratories and expensive equipment.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation, the RIMS director said the number of deaths in the hospital has come down gradually —from 1,092 in 2014 and 877 in 2015 to 767 until September this year.