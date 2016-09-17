Hogging limelight:A Koya Adivasi group from Bejjur mandal participating in the procession marking inauguration of Giri Utsav 2016 at Utnoor in Adilabad district on Friday.- Photo: S. Harpal Singh

On the first day of the two-day Giri Utsav, people belonging to 9 tribes showcase their lifestyle and culture

Utnoor town in Adilabad on Friday became a microcosm of the famed Indian diversity with nine of its tribes coming together to display their lifestyle, culture and colourful traditions. About 1,000 tribal people from some well known and some not so well known tribes from all the corners of the district assembled for the two-day cultural fete, Giri Utsav 2016.

The ambience at the jamboree organised by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, provided an opportunity to showcase their folk art which, not until long ago, had formed part of their daily life. The enthusiasm with which Adivasis belonging to the minority tribes of Andh, Yerukula, Thotti, Koya, Naikpod, Pardhan and Kolam, leave alone the majority Gonds, and plains tribe, Banjaras, participated in the festival was revelatory.

Atram Bheem Rao, a Kolam troupe leader from Gowri Kolamguda in Jainoor mandal opined that the event would go a long way in instilling pride among aboriginal tribes towards their culture which otherwise gets riled as superstitious. The Koya Adivasis from Ippalaguda in Bejjur mandal who accompanied the Maramma Devara set up were of the same opinion.

The festival got off to a colourful start with Ministers Jogu Ramanna and A. Indrakaran Reddy flagging off a procession in which all the participant tribes sang and danced. The procession started from Utnoor’s R&B Chowk and reached the sprawling Kumram Bheem complex where each tribe got time to even enact some of the important stages undergone by individuals in respective tribes during their lifetime.

The Andhs performed among other things, the Waghe bhajan sung during marriages, while the Gonds performed the famous Gussadi dance. The Banjaras performed the dances associated with teej, holi, diwali etc.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the participating tribal people, Collector M. Jagan Mohan declared local holiday on the Saturday so that even tribal students can watch the proceeding. After all, the festival pertains to their lifestyle.

The effort of the ITDA came in for praise from MLAs A. Rekha Naik (Khanapur), Kova Laxmi (Asifabad) and Rathod Bapu Rao (Boath). ITDA Project Officer R.V. Karnan welcomed the participants.