The Girijana Samkshema Parishad (GSP) in association with other Adivasi organisations has decided to hold a series of meetings in the Agency areas to press for its charter of demands, including declaration of the Agency areas spread across several districts from Adilabad in Telangana to Srikakulum in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as a union territory to uphold the constitutional safeguards for Adivasis.

In a statement, GSP convener Sonde Veeraiah alleged that rampant political interference in administrative matters in Agency areas and flawed policies pursued by the successive State governments rendered gross injustices to Adivasis inhabiting the Agency areas.

Mr. Veeraiah alleged that the Agency areas were divided and merged in separate districts in the name of reorganisation of the districts in the State without considering the decades-old demand for an Adivasi district.

The Governor is the custodian of the Agency areas as per the Fifth Schedule, he said, adding that the constitutional provisions stipulated by the Fifth Schedule should be implemented in letter and spirit to uphold tribal self-governance.

The GSP along with the GVSP and ATF will conduct meetings across the Agency areas in the next three months to build up support for formation of tribal autonomous councils in Agency areas and other demands to achieve tribal self-governance.

A public meeting christened “Gondwana Garjana” involving Adivasi leaders from all over the State as well as neighbouring States will be held in Bhadrachalam on January 30 next year, Mr. Veeraiah said.