Union Minister hoists flag in Adilabad

Union Minister for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Sunday hoisted the National Tricolour at Netaji Chowk in Adilabad town as part of his party’s celebration of Telangana Liberation Day. He was in the town briefly while proceeding towards Nizamabad to take part in the public meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The police however, foiled an attempt made by cadres of Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad in hoisting the National Flag on Collectorate building. It detained about 10 of them while they tried to reach the Collectorate.

