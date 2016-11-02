Out of the total of 29 underground mines, except for KTK-2 mine in Bhupalapalli all the 28 mines are running in losses, scream the posters put up by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited management in the Godavarikhani coal belt area.

“The Singareni Collieries is running in profits only because of open cast projects (OCP)”, the poster informs. In order to educate the underground miners to reduce the losses and increase production, the Singareni management had launched a poster campaign in the region of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district.

The poster says that the coal production in UG mines was costing Rs. 3,808 per tonne and the selling price was Rs. 2,154 per tonne and incurring losses of Rs. 1,653 per tonne. On the other hand, the OCPs were producing one tonne of coal at Rs. 1,211 and selling at Rs 1,856 per tonne and earning a profit of Rs. 645 per tonne.

The Singareni management is trying to educate the coal miners to increase the coal production in the UG mines by at least one per cent so that they could reduce the losses by Rs. 23.13 crore per annum.

For reducing the losses, the management urged the coal cutters to make at least four blastings instead of confining to three blasts for excavation of coal.

The SCCL states that currently the Side Dump Loader (SDL) and Load Header Dumpers (LHD) were functioning only seven to eight hours in the UG mines and it should be increased to at least 14 hours a day by producing at least 150 tonnes per day by SDL and 250 tonnes per day by LHD.

Expressing concern over the foreign coal companies entering into the Indian market and selling the coal at cheaper prices, the Singareni management stated that the company had lost Rs. 357.26 crore business from January to June this year.

Another poster also states that the machines at the OCPs were also not functioning to its full capacity against the stipulated norms. In three shifts, the shovels were functioning for an average of 10 to 12 hours per day against the stipulated norms of 20 hours per day. It urges the miners to increase the shovels usage.