The district administration’s reported move to shift the entire office of the malaria control wing in Bhadrachalam division, which is already understaffed, to Kothagudem, the district headquarters town, has cast a shadow on the vector-control programmes in the vast Bhadrachalam division.

Sources said that the authorities concerned are contemplating to relocate the malaria control wing office from the temple town to the district headquarters town for administrative convenience.

Some office furniture has already been shifted to Kothagudem a couple of days ago, sources added.

Uncertainty continues over the fate of the malaria control wing's office in the divisional headquarters town of Bhadrachalam in the aftermath of the formation of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, carved out of Khammam district.

A majority of the 658 habitations those earlier identified as vulnerable to vector-borne diseases in the undivided Khammam district have now become part of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The malaria control wing is already grappling with shortage of staff with six lab technician posts, 100 health assistant posts and one Assistant Malaria Officer post remaining vacant in Bhadrachalam Agency.

The proposed relocation is likely to cause crippling effect on the vector control programmes.