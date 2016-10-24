Around 6,000 students who registered with DOST could not beallotted colleges due to fewer options given by them

Online admission for degree courses this year seem to have created more problems for students than simplifying things and easing pressure on the government.

Even after several phases of admission, hundreds of students and parents continue to make the rounds of degree colleges seeking admission and are returning disappointed.

The medical aspirants, who had to write three EAMCETs this year, are the worst hit. These students expecting admission for some or the other course related to medical stream failed to register online and are denied admission now for degree courses.

“We were expecting our children to get into medical stream and after the delayed admission procedure, we realised degree was the only option left. But we are denied that opportunity too,” said A. Narsing Rao, father of a student. His child wants to study biotechnology in Jahnavi College in Secunderabad, but can’t as he did not register online first.

“We are getting several such requests from students, but there is nothing we can do. In fact, hundreds of such requests have come so far, particularly after the medical admissions,” says Hemalatha, principal of Jahnavi College.

Similar is the case with a lot of private colleges where students seek admissions in various courses.

Another section hit by the online admissions are students who registered and took admission in degree colleges as a safe bet.

“They got opportunities in medical stream, but are now unable to cancel their admission online and take their certificates back. There is no clarity on it,” Ms. Hemalatha adds.

Some students who secured seats in private colleges through web allotments cancelled their admission expecting seats in government colleges in the second or third phase. Such students lost seats in private colleges and luck too did not favour them in getting admission in government colleges.

These students want the government to give them a last chance keeping in view the circumstances in which they were denied seats.

The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) is a new system and enough time was not given to understand the process.

There was not much awareness created by the officials as the decision for online admissions was taken in the last minute.

Adding to these numbers are another 30,000 students who were testing their luck in the medical stream.