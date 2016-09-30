The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi cadre in the Kothagudem constituency are gearing up for the two-day padayatra to be organised by MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao from Kothagudem to Bhadrachalam on October 4 and 5, as a prelude to the formation of new district in the second week of October.

The TRS activists have chalked out arrangements for the conduct of the inaugural ceremony of the padayatra in the coal town on a grand scale on October 4, according to TRS sources. The padayatra will commence at Ganesh Temple near the railway station and reach the Peddamma Temple at Palvancha the same day in the evening. Mr. Venkat Rao will offer prayers at the temple for the all-round development of the soon-to-be-formed Kothagudem district, the TRS sources said.

The padayatra will conclude in Bhadrachalam on October 5. The ruling party leaders have invited several MLAs and MPs to the padayatra inaugural.