The craze for 'selfies' took a tragic turn here on Saturday when two engineering students were washed away in an irrigation canal near Yellendu cross roads while reportedly trying to capture their self-portraits using smartphones against the backdrop of the brimming canal on Saturday morning. The police identified the duo as Ch. Nagaraju of Yerrupalem mandal in the district and N. Parameshwar Reddy of Krishna district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, both B.Tech final year students of a private engineering college at Ammapalem near the town.

According to police sources, Nagaraju and Parameshwar along with their two friends had gone to the NSP canal situated in the vicinity of their private hostel in the morning to take bath.

Soon after reaching the canal, the duo reportedly tried to take ‘selfies’ with their smartphones while standing on the sloped peripheral edge of the canal embankment. They suddenly lost balance and fell into the canal before being swept away by gushing waters in the irrigation channel. Their friends along with the local residents tried to save them, but in vain. The Khammam two town police requisitioned the services of ace swimmers to aid the search operation to trace the duo. However, they could not be traced till reports last came in.