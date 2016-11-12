The duo was brought to the Warangal jail on September 10 on administrative grounds.

Two notorious prisoners lodged at Central Prison in Warangal escaped in wee hours on Saturday.

According to the jail authorities – one Sainik Singh (28) belonging to Kanker Khera, Uttar Pradesh was craftsman in army working at Secunderabad Cantonment. He was convicted on charges of stealing a weapon and sent to Charlapalli jail in September 2015. He was shifted to Warangal Central Prison on September 10, 2016 on administrative grounds.

Another Rajesh Yadav (28) of Mubarakpur, Arwal district of Bihar was convicted on charges of murder by the Sivarampally court in Ranga Reddy district in 2014. He was also brought from Cherlapalli jail on September 10, 2016.

Both were lodged at high security barracks. According to jail superintendent K Newton, they broke the lock and used bedsheets to climb up the high rised wall. There were no closed circuit cameras in prison and those installed at select places were obsolete. Though there was a live electric wire around the wall, they could escape, he wondered.

City police commissioner G Sudheer Babu visited the central prison along with senior officers. The city police launched a massive manhunt on city borders.