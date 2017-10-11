Two killed in accident

more-in

Two persons were killed and two others were injured seriously in a road accident that took place at Malkapur in Kondapur mandal on Wednesday.

According to police, a team of farmers from Zaheerabad were going to attend the programme at Siddipet scheduled to be addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when their vehicle was hit by a lorry coming from behind. While Asif Pasha (45) died on the spot another person G. Rachaiah (40) died while being shifted to hospital. The two seriously injured persons were shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. Kondapur police registered a case and are investigating.