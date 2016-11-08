The Peddapalli district police have arrested two persons for posing as Maoist naxalites and resorting to extortions in the Peddapalli district. They recovered .32 revolver, 13 live rounds, Rs 3 lakh, a car and two mobile phones from their possession.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Ramagundam on Monday, Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal said they have arrested former Janashakthi courier Tipireddi Sudarshan Reddy alias Pramod (39) resident of Mamidipalli village in Konaraopeta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district and Mogullapalli Krishna Murthy (56) of Vasavinagar in Peddapalli. The former Janashakthi courier, who worked with the party from 1996-98 had surrendered to lead normal life.

Later, he became the target of Janashakthi naxalites and was twice attacked by the naxalites, but he escaped. Later, he procured a weapon and ammunition for his security and shifted to Hyderabad and turned into a builder. He developed friendship with Krishna Murthy of Peddapalli town during the period.

In the recent past, he incurred debts to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore and the financiers were demanding him to repay the loans.

He visited Peddapalli and asked Krishna Murthy to provide some loan. At that time, Krishna Murthy informed him about extortion in the name of Maoist naxalites from local businessmen and assured to provide information of local businessmen and share the amount equally.

Later, they started extorting money from the local rice millers and others at gun-point and even opened fire in the air to threaten victims.

The accused had committed offences in Peddapalli, Sultanabad and Hanamkonda towns. On information, the Peddapalli police swung into action and nabbed the accused and during the interrogation they had confessed the crime.