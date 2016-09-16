Two teenagers died in separate incidents when they accidentally came in contact with live electric wires during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Karimnagar district on Wednesday night.

Police said that G. Akhil (15) of Chandapalli village in Peddapalli mandal was standing on the vehicle meant for transporting the idol. When the organisers were making electrical arrangements, Akhil came into contact with live wire and succumbed to injuries.

10 injured

In another incident, Anil (13) succumbed to injuries when the Ganesh idol procession vehicle came in contact with live electric wires in Nampalli village of Vemulawada mandal. Ten other persons on the vehicle also sustained injuries and treated in the local hospital.