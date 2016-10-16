Two persons, including a teen-aged girl, committed suicide allegedly because they were unhappy with the status of their local areas following reorganisation of districts but the police firmly denied the reason.

A 25-year-old native of Kamareddy district died after he set himself ablaze on the footpath at Tank Bund here on Saturday afternoon. U. Raju (25) from Nagireddypet mandal, now in Kamareddy district, doused himself with petrol and set himself ablaze due to which he suffered 90 per cent burns and succumbed to them in Gandhi Hospital.

In another incident at Gattuppal in Nalgonda district where villagers had been on agitation since October 11 demanding that the village be made mandal headquarters, Beediga Soni (18) was found dead with a head injury and her body burnt on Friday.

While there were rumours that Raju took the extreme step demanding that the government merge the mandal with Medak district instead of Kamareddy as notified, police said Raju had admitted to his close confidantes a few days ago that he faced financial difficulties. Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis told The Hindu that the reason for Raju’s suicide was being ascertained.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police N. Swetha told The Hindu that it appeared Raju was in debts and could not repay them. But, the villagers maintained that he was deeply disturbed with the indifferent attitude of the Government over the agitation demanding merger of the mandal with Medak.

Nagireddypet mandal was earlier in Nizamabad and people of various villages in the mandal were demanding that they be included in Medak district instead of Kamareddy. They claim that while Medak would be at a distance of 16 kilometres, Kamareddy district headquarters would be about 62 kilometres. The government did not concede the demand though people nursed hopes expecting the government to be positive.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police N. Prakash Reddy said Soni seemed to have been murdered and the needle of suspicion was pointed to her father. He admitted that there was a turmoil in the village after it was notified as a mandal headquarters on September 29 but denotified on October 11. The next day, a youth burnt himself and was undergoing treatment in hospital. The police took agitationists into custody after the death of Soni and imposed prohibitory orders.