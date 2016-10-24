Nemali Nara , released by Vasireddy Navin, is a collection of 18 short stories written by theauthor over thelast few years

Adilabad’s literary world came alive on Sunday when two books published by well-known writer B. Muralidhar from Adilabad town were released amid a gathering of Telangana literary giants.

Book releases are a rare activity in this town and a gathering of literary personalities rarer still.

Nemali Nara , released by Vasireddy Navin, is a collection of 18 short stories written by Muralidhar over the last few years.

As many as 11 of these are award winning stories at State-level competitions.

The second book released by writer Allam Rajaiah, Nirudu Kurisina Kala , is a revised edition of the novel which was released a few years ago.

This novel too had received critical acclaim when released first.

Among others who were present for the book release were writers Sammeta Umadevi, Kanneganti Anusuya, B. Anuradha, editor of Navya magazine Jagannadha Sarma, president of Adilabad district Telugu Rachayitala Sangham, Damera Ramulu.

All the speakers extolled the writings of author Muralidhar.