: Negligence on the part of forest officials led to the death of two wild bears while another was rescued with minor injuries when they accidentally fell into an open agricultural well in Sriramulapeta village of Veenavanka mandal on Tuesday.

Reports reaching here said that the bear and its two cubs accidentally fell into a well on Monday. The villagers alerted the forest officials, who visited the spot and lowered a ladder into the well. They left the spot hoping that the animals would climb safely and return to the jungles. However, the wild animals could not climb up. On Tuesday morning, when the villagers visited the spot they found the bear and a cub drowned to death. The villagers rescued another cub and informed the forest officials, who shifted the animal for treatment.