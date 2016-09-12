Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has urged private TV channels not to devote their entire airtime to news, but allot some time for development of agriculture and farmers. Giving away 12 anniversary awards of Rytu Nestam journal for progressive farmers here on Sunday, the Union Minister reminded them of the Centre’s initiative of starting Kisan channel to provide credible information to farmers and updating their knowledge about agriculture.

He deplored lack of cold storages that fetched farmers remunerative prices for their produce. Mr. Naidu presented lifetime achievement award in agriculture to former Rajya Sabha member Yelamanchili Shivaji and outstanding performance award to former MLA M. Kodanda Reddy. Farmers, officials and journalists who made significant contribution to the sector were also presented awards.