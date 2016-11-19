NEW BEGINNING:Irrigation Minister Harish Rao handing over a Rs. 2,000 note to aphyscially-challenged person to repair his tricycle at the Agricultural Engineering College atKandi in Sangareddy district.-PHOTO: Mohd ArifMohd Arif;Mohd Arif

Identify the technology that benefits you as an entrepreneur, and the farmers who produce the foodgrains

Seeking employment after graduation is nothing new. Think out of box and try to become an entrepreneur and provide employment to others instead of seeking a job, said Irrigation, Marketing & Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao.

The farming sector needs a lot of technology to be adopted to improve the productivity and meet increasing demand for food products. The future belongs to you and it is your turn to identify the technology that benefits you as an entrepreneur, the farmer who produces the food and the Government which is creating facilities for your education, said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the students of College of Agriculture Engineering here on Friday.

First college

He participated in the inauguration of the college building along with Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at this mandal headquarters on Friday.

This college is part of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

“This is the first agriculture engineering college in Telangana. I recently read about a famer Naveen of Bibipur in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district who completed his M.Tech still preferred to come into farming and earned about Rs. 40 lakh by taking up poly house farming. He should be an example for you all,” Mr. Harish told the students.

Stating that farming in future would witness a lot of changes, as the Government was providing irrigation and power. Agriculture extension officers were appointed and the process was on to fill the agriculture officers’ posts.

More funds for college

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that the Government was ready to sanction funds required for creating more facilities for the engineering college and the funds would be allocated in the next budget.

He also explained how the mechanisation of farming took place in the US and how a single farmer handles about 850 acres with machines.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman K. Swamy Goud said that the innovations made by students should reach the farmers.

The meeting was presided over by local MLA Ch. Prabhakar.