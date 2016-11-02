To organise eight phase of Mana Gudi programme in both Telugu States on November 14

The TTD board of trustees on Tuesday approved various works worth Rs. 188 crore for the development of the Tirupati town.

Disclosing the deliberations of the meeting to the media on Tuesday, TTD Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy said that the works which mostly relate to civil (Rs. 184 crore) and electrical (Rs. 4 crore) also include those already executed as well as under progress and those to be taken up in a short span of time.

In addition to this, the board also has resolved to construct an exclusive building complex for its prestigious Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) at a cost of Rs. 14.50 crore at Tirupati and a Nitya Annadanam complex at Tiruchanoor at a cost of Rs. 5.20 crore.

A sum of Rs. 2.67 lakhs has been sanctioned for taking up gold malam works to the Simha Vahanam and two Aradhana Peetams in addition to Rs. 5.60 lakh for the silver lining and design works to the Chandraprabha Vahanam – all at Tiruchanoor temple. About 165 kg of silver is expected to go in the designing of the vahanam.

To organise eighth phase of Mana Gudi programme in

Telugu States on November 14