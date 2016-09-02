TOURIST ATTRACTION: A view of the Bogatha waterfalls in Wajedu mandal of Khammam district. -Photo: G.N. Rao

The inclusion of Wajedu mandal, well-known for the famous Bogatha waterfalls, in the proposed Kothagudem district is set to make it the most sought-after tourism destination in the State.

The proposed district is likely to encompass several major tourist attractions including the 635 sq.-km Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, and religious tourism centre Parnashala.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has drawn up an ambitious plan to develop the picturesque Bogatha waterfalls into a full-fledged tourist destination at an estimated cost of Rs. 11.93 crore.

According to sources, the Central Government has sanctioned the requisite funds to develop infrastructure facilities at the waterfalls as part of integrated development of a tribal tourism circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The 2.5-km approach road between Cheekupalli and Bogatha waterfalls site will be developed at a cost of Rs. 2.12 crore.

The ambitious tourism infrastructure development plan envisages construction of a restaurant with all amenities spending Rs. 1.23 crore, 12 log huts at a cost of Rs. 5.09 crore and three watch towers at a cost of Rs. 48.12 lakh.

Adequate funds have been allocated for beautification of the site, erection of safety mesh and chain linked fence near the waterfalls among other developmental works, sources added.

Meanwhile, the TSTDC has also finalised a proposal to introduce boat ride facility at the famous pilgrim centre of Parnashala situated on the banks of the Godavari in Dummugudem mandal.