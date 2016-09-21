Collector D. Ronald Rose said that industrialists will be encouraged in the district through TS-IPASS.

Addressing a gathering after issuing TS-IPASS certificates to industrialists here on Tuesday, Mr. Ronald called upon them to commence industrial activity and provide employment to locals. Officials were directed to accord sanctions as per the TS- IPASS norms. District Industries Manager Suresh Kumar, and DRO Dayanand were present.

281 acres acquired

Participating in a video conference with Railways and National Highway authorities later, Mr. Ronald informed that about 281 acres was acquired for Kothapally - Manoharabad railway line so far out of the 380 acres required and the remaining would also be acquired shortly.