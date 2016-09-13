The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government is taking all measures to give a fillip to the agriculture sector, which was neglected by the successive governments in the integrated Andhra Pradesh, said T. Harish Rao, Minister for Irrigation and Marketing.

Gone are the days when the farmers’ children preferred to continue their own parents’ profession of agriculture. But, we are taking all measures to ensure that the farmers’ children take up farming and reap riches by providing irrigation sources to take up at least two crops in a year, he maintained.

Speaking after attending the swearing in ceremony of Karimnagar Agricultural Market Committee new office-bearers on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that they would bring back the past glory to the farm sector by making the young generation take up farming in their own villages and earn more profits. Reiterating that the Government was providing assured power supply to the farmers during the day, he said that they had avoided problem of shortage of seeds and fertilizers. Alleging that the Congress Government had laid foundation for the projects without water in them, he said they had completed Sripada Yellampalli project and provide irrigation sources to 1.6 lakh acres in Karimnagar within one week to 10 days. The completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at Medigadda would transform entire Telangana particularly Karimnagar district turning it into like another coastal district for taking up three crops in a year, he noted.

Flaying the Congress for opposing the construction of Mallannasagar Project in Medak district, he asked them as to where should the Government construct the irrigation projects to provide water to the farmers. Alleging that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy had allowed construction of Pulichintala project with 48 tmcs capacity and that provides water to Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out that the project had submerged 21 villages in Telangana.

Reminding people that the Mallannsagar Project would submerge only eight villages and utilize 50 tmcs of water to provide irrigation sources to 20 lakh acres, he said the Congress was creating hurdles for such a project as they would lose their identity. He charged the Congress of neither supporting the statehood movement by joining JAC nor supporting the Government for the development of the State. Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender, State Cultural Council Chairman Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, MLA G. Kamalakar and others were also present.