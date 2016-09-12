The new law, to be within the purview of Land Acquisition Act of 2013, is to speed up land acquisition for public purposes

The Telangana government is contemplating making a legislation within the purview of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 (The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013) for speedy acquisition of land required for public purposes, as has been done by some States already.

It is said that the idea has stemmed out of the troubled experience of acquiring land for irrigation projects, particularly for Mallannasagar reservoir planned as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, by issuing a GO (123).

The High Court had set aside the GO initially, but the State government issued two more GOs making changes in the provisions of the first GO to get some relief.

“Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and a few other States have already made their own legislations in tune with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 to overcome long delays in following provisions of the Land Acquisition Act- 2013. The laws made by these States did not make any changes in the compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement aspects as mentioned in the 2013 Act, but will help the governments abridge the time-consuming process,” official sources said. Provisions of the 2013 Act would take at least two years time in acquiring land by following the process incorporated and won’t allow a government that would be elected for a term of five years to take up new projects for half of its term.

That was the reason why the States were coming up with their own legislations keeping the spirit of the 2013 Act intact, explained a key functionary in the State government.

“At least irrigation projects, roads and way for pipelines of drinking water schemes should be exempted from the time-consuming process even if it is kept for industries and special economic zones. Otherwise, cost of irrigation, roads and drinking water projects would go up besides delay in the reach of benefit to the sections concerned,” the sources pointed out.

There was confusion among the decision-makers as to how to go about land acquisition for projects in the wake of the 2013 Act initially, the sources said, admitting that there was also failure on part of the administration in propagating the features of the State government policy (GO 123) since the benefits from it were on par with those mentioned in the Act.