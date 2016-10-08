The first Telangana State Junior intra State boys hockey tournament was inaugurated at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium here on Friday. Adilabad MP G. Nagesh declared the three-day event open at a colouful ceremony at the stadium organised by the Adilabad Hockey Association.

Ten teams from across the State are participating in the tournament which is a league-cum-knock out affair. Former India hockey captain N. Mukesh Kumar and others attended the inaugural.

The tournament will see talented boys being selected to represent Telangana at the national level in the coming weeks. Mr. Mukesh is attending the tournament as the general secretary of the Telangana State Hockey Association and a selector.

The first match between Medak and Nizamabad ended with the former winning the match by 3 goals to 2. Veteran hockey players from Adilabad, S. Malleshwar Rao, Lingaiah and Sudhir Kumar also attended the inaugural ceremony.