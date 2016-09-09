Various electronic initiatives by the Telangana Civil Supplies Department in procurement and supply have been chosen for ‘Skoch Award’ in five segments, which were given away at the 45 National Skoch Summit at HICC on Thursday.

The five awards were for the EPoS, ePDS, Supply Chain Management, Online Procurement Management System, and grievance redress projects, which were part of the 100 projects chosen countrywide, a press release informed on Thursday.

The EPoS or Electronic Point of Sale system is being implemented in 1,545 fair price shops in the Greater Hyderabad region, which has resulted in 30 per cent savings in the supplies.

ePDS is to register the details of supplies delivered to the shops, while supply chain management rules out the diversion of supplies through online linkage, the note said.

Online procurement management system will ensure payment of minimum support price within 48 hours, while the grievance redress mechanism has been set up as part of the Food Security Act, it informed.

Commissioner, Civil Supplies, C.V. Anand, expressed happiness and said the use of information technology will be extended for curbing irregularities.