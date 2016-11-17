Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Deputy Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha B. Vinod Kumar has stressed the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers on the demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes to deal with “unprecedented economic crisis and social fallout” being increasingly felt by day across the country.

The MP said in a statement that the Chief Minister was necessary to provide the States a platform to voice their concerns arising out of the Centre's move and also to know the problems being faced by people. A dialogue on the issue would also give the Centre an opportunity to address and assuage these concerns expressed by State governments. The brunt of any unpleasant fallout of the move aimed at taking out about 86 per cent of the currency notes in circulation would directly fall upon the State Governments since law and order was a State subject.