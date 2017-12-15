Triple talaq an internal matter of Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi

more-in

Hyderabad MP and MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muslim community would not tolerate the Union government’s interference in Muslim Personal Law Board issues.

Participating as chief guest at a meeting organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board here on Wednesday night, he said the BJP government was planning to enact a new law and punish Muslim men and jail them for three years on the triple talaq issue. The Supreme Court had asked the Union government to treat the issue as civil case. “But, the BJP government is treating it as criminal case and bringing new law to punish Muslim men severely,” he charged.

“When there is no three years’ imprisonment for those caught taking bribe, why a three-year jail term in triple talaq issue,” he asked and added that the new legislation would cause more harm to the Muslim women. He called upon the Muslim men not to harass women in the name of dowry.

Alleging that atrocities against Muslims and dalits had increased under the BJP government in the country, he asked why the party had not given a single ticket to Muslims in Gujarat State elections. Stating that he would meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to oppose the Union government’s decision on triple talaq law, he said that they would conduct a convention in Hyderabad from February 9 to 11.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind State president Hameed Mohammed Khan said that the problems were arising as there are no property rights for the Muslim women. He said that they would educate people about Muslim Personal Law. State Minorities Corporation chairman Akbar Husain, TRS floor leader in MCK Md Arif, district MIM leaders Md Abbas Sami, Syed Ghulam Ahmed, Syed Wahajuddin and others were also present.