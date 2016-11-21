Triple riding proved fatal for three persons after the motorbike they were riding collided head on with a lorry near Chegarshala village on Manuguru-Yeturunagaram main road in Pinapaka mandal on Sunday.

One of the victims was identified as Sammaiah, 45, of Gottiparthi village in Suryapet district, sources said.

He was riding the motorbike while his two relatives were riding pillion, when the incident occurred.

He reportedly lost balance while trying to overtake a Tata Magic vehicle and rammed the bike into an oncoming sand-laden lorry near Chegarshala in the afternoon.

The trio died instantaneously under the impact of the crash.

Sources said that they were proceeding to Palayagudem village in the neighbouring district to distribute wedding cards of their close relative when tragedy struck.