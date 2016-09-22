The coal town of Yellendu observed a near total bandh in response to a call given by the Opposition parties to oppose the proposed trifurcation of Yellendu Assembly constituency. The bandh was supported by various adivasi, student and other organisations. Almost all shops and business establishments remained closed as the traders downed shutters in response to the bandh call.

Rally taken out

The activists of various political parties and organisations took out a rally in the town. However, the local leaders of the ruling TRS distanced themselves from the bandh. The protestors staged a demonstration near the bus stand opposing the move to merge the mineral-rich Bayyarm and Garla mandals with the soon-to-be carved out Mahabubabad district.

They raised slogans demanding retention of the Yellendu Assembly constituency intact either in Khammam or the proposed Kothagudem district to be formed out of the existing district. Meanwhile, scores of activists of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) took out a huge rally in Bayyaram in protest against the proposal to include the Agency mandal of Bayyaram in the proposed Mahabubabad district.