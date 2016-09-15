Joyous farewell:A Ganesh idol being immersed in Warangal on Wednesday. Women taking Ganesh idols for immersion in Manakondoor tank in Karimnagar . Youth dancing in front of the procession in Nalgonda.-Photos: M. Murali, Thakur Ajay Pal Singh, Singam venkataramana

Colourful processions from lanes and bylanes taken out on a grand scale

The colourful Ganesh immersion processions from the lanes and bylanes of tri-cities began on a grand note here on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu along with other police officials, city mayor N Narender and others went round the colonies overseeing movement of the processions. They also visited the immersion points inspecting the arrangements for the purpose.

About 4,000 Ganesh idols were taken out in procession by devotees, dancing in trance amid drum beats and raising slogans in praise of the lord.

The municipal corporation has identified ten spots to immerse the idols. Cranes to lift the huge idols and additional personnel were drafted for duties to ensure smooth immersion of the idols.

Mayor Nannapuneni Narender was present at the Chinna Waddepally tank at Desaipet overseeing the immersion of first Ganesh idol there while Police Commissioner was present at the Padmakshi tank.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel were attached to each idol. Dog squad and Bomb squad teams were also drafted for immersion duties.

Fool proof arrangements were made and cranes were arranged and power supply was put in place at Bandam Cheruvu, Padmakshi Gunwdam, Siddeshwara Gundam, Ranga Samudram, Bestham Cheruvu, Gundu Cheruvu, Chinna Waddepalli, Katta Mallanna Cheruvu and Kota Cheruvu.

The immersion is likely to go on till midnight. Police imposed traffic restrictions to ensure free flow of traffic and processions separately.