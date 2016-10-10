The Girijana Samkshema Parishad (GSP) has decided to observe a ‘Black Day’ in Bhadrachalam Agency on Monday in protest against the State government’s alleged failure to concede the decades-old demand of Adivasis for formation of Bhadrachalam district.

Announcing this at a roadside meeting held in Subbaraopeta village as part of his ongoing 100-km padayatra on Sunday, the GSP State convener Sonde Veeraiah said,

“The arbitrary move to split Agency areas and include them in plain areas in the name of reorganisation of the district will further aggravate the plight of thousands of Adivasis from bad to worse.”