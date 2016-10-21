A six-day training programme on ‘pedagogical skills for teacher aspirants in science and engineering education’ began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Thursday.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the Teaching Learning Centre of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT), Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the NIT.

NIT director G.R.C. Reddy was the chief guest on the inaugural day, while B.G. Barki, former director, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai, was the guest of honour.

‘Noble vocation’

Prof. Barki said teaching was a noble vocation that gives immense satisfaction to the person involved in it, and helps produce quality human resource for the country. He lauded the efforts of the TLC in taking initiative to develop teaching skills among teacher aspirants.