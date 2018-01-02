Traditional travel to Jangubai pilgrimage hit

The journey: A traditional bullock cart caravan on return journey from Jangubai cave temple, which has become rare now. (Right) A group of pilgrims travelling in autorickshaws as they are headed to the cave temple. | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

The rift between adivasis and Lambadas in erstwhile undivided Adilabad district has had an impact on centuries-old tradition of the aboriginal tribes related with the pilgrimage of their goddess Jangubai.

In order to avoid the possibility of running into trouble the Raj Gond, Pardhan and Kolam pilgrims are travelling towards the remotely located cave temple of Jangubai in motor vehicles instead of the customary bare-footed walk and bullock carts.

Everyday during the month-long pilgrimage, which is scheduled in ‘poos’ or pushya masam corresponding with December-January, scores of bullock cart caravans from adivasi villages in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts and from those located across the border in Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded districts of Maharashtra arrive here carrying pilgrims. Every caravan comprises an average of 10 bullock carts which carry rations and fodder required for the journey for the families going on a pilgrimage.

The caravans spend three to seven days making the journey on both sides depending upon the distance of given village from the cave temple which is located on the face of a rocky cliff in a jungle about 3 km from Maharajguda village in Kota-Parandoli gram panchayat of Kerameri mandal in K.B. Asifabad district. The five or more families in the caravan camp at predestined places during nights during the journey. “Camping in the open far from habitations is what makes them vulnerable to attacks,” observed Marapa Baji Rao chairman of Jangubai Devasthan Committee, who is also one of the eight Raj Gond katoda or priests who look after the temple and its premises. “We do not want miscreants resorting to poisoning the water when the caravans camp for the night,” he asserted.

“The beautiful visage made up by the arrival of decorated bullocks pulling carts in a tidy formation and the barefooted pilgrims carrying head loads of offerings is missing,” pointed out Mohan Prabhala, a visitor to the cave temple from Kondapur, Hyderabad. “Only a couple of caravans have arrived though the rush of pilgrims has picked up customarily after the full moon phase,” he added as he touched upon the aesthetic aspect of the adivasi pilgrimage.