cultural bonds:The peacock feather head gear, the masks, the musical instruments and other sacred objects constitute the Yetmasar or soul of the Gonds.— Photo: S. Harpal Singh

Dandari-Ghusadi festival marks the coming together of ethnic tribes

: The division of the tribal areas of Adilabad, a result of reorganisation of the district, has initiated a serious debate on unity among the different sub-sections of aboriginal tribes. But this is not the first time that unity has been a matter of concern, with the ethnic people living between the Penganga and Godavari rivers in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal in Telangana State.

Bhogi puja

The centuries old Dandari-Ghusadi festival in some way has always symbolised such unity within the tribes as can be seen during the ritualistic Bhogi puja of the Yetmasar or soul which will take place in all the Adivasi habitations during the next two days.

The Yetmasar, comprising the large head gear made of peacock feathers, the percussion instruments of dappu, tudum, parra, vette and ghumela in addition to the masks of Kodal or the human being and tappal or the tiger, denotes such unity.

According to Korenga Yeshwanth Rao, a Raj Gond spiritual leader from Samaka village in Indervelli mandal, the musical instruments and the masks represent the four sub-sections within the Raj Gonds.

“Their placing together denotes the unity in our tribe,” he asserts.

Unity is also marked in the way the Ghusarks or Ghusadi Tado, feed. Usually nine persons don the Ghusadi outfit which stands out as the Ghusadi Tado wear the large peacock feather head gear.

“The Ghusarks are drawn from families belonging to various sub-groups. They live together for the 10 days of the festival, eat from the same plate and share anything offered to them during the festivities,” pointed out Samaka headman or patel, Pendur Bhagwanth Rao.

Dance performances

The Bhogi is usually performed during the forenoon session on a day fixed through consensus in any given village. On the same evening, nine people from the village become Ghusarks or Ghusadi Tado, seven of them wearing the peacock feathers and two wearing the Kodal and tappal masks.

The Dandari or the kolatam dance troupe comprising 20 pairs of male dancers usually get ready to participate in the dance the next morning.

The Dandari-Ghusadi troupes either go visiting villages or welcome troupes from other habitations to make the dance performances some form of a competition.