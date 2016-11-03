The BJP Karimnagar district unit leaders have urged Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed to take adequate measures to ensure that the farmers were not deceived by the traders at market yards and ensure that they were provided with the market price to their produce.

The BJP team lead by its Kisan Morcha National general secretary P Sugunakar Rao and district president K Srinivasa Reddy and others met the Collector and submitted a memorandum in this regard on Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen, they complained that the traders were exploiting the farmers by not providing market price to the produce on the pretext of more moisture content etc. They said that the e-NAMs were not functioning any of the marketyard.