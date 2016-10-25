Nehru Yuva Kendra vice-chairman Perala Chandrashekar on Monday felicitated Tota Rajashekar for securing the National Red Cross Award for his outstanding role in the field of social and voluntary service.

He appreciated Mr. Rajashekar for donating blood over 50 times and promoting the activities of the Red Cross Society being its life member and State executive committee member for several years now.

Mr. Chandrashekar also advised the youth to emulate him in rendering service to society.

BJP district president Palle Ganga Reddy, town president Yendala Sudhakar, NYK district coordinator M. Ramchander Rao, and IRCS secretary Bussa Anjaneyulu, among others, also attended the event.