With the formation of Rajanna-Sircilla district on auspicious Dasara festival on Tuesday, Collector Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Kampati, Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu and others visited the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy devasthanam in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

The devasthanam authorities have accorded a traditional welcome to the dignitaries amid chanting of vedic hymns. The Collector, SP and the legislator offered special prayers to the presiding deities. Later, they reviewed the proposed master plan for the development of Vemulawada temple shrine at a cost of Rs 410 crore as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions. The Collector said that the Vemulawada temple shrine would be developed on a rapid pace in the Rajanna-Sircilla district. He said that the temple shrine would emerge as historic one with the developmental works sanctioned by the Chief Minister. The SP said that they would make Rajanna-Sircilla district as one of the most professional police. Legislator Ramesh Babu said that there would be focused development in district with Collector and SP.