HYDERABAD, August 28, 2016
Thumbs up from MIM

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has welcomed the agreement of Telangana and Maharashtra governments on irrigation projects as it will benefit farmers of seven districts of Telangana beside solving the drinking water problem in and around Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference today, the party president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi took exception to Congress criticising the agreement for cheap publicity in collusion with the TDP. If the party continued to do the same, it will not gain politically but damage itself further. The MIM had also criticised the ruling TRS in the past, especially after the encounter killing of five Muslims at Alair, but never did like the Congress when the government was right.

He said it had become a habit with Congress to criticise any step of the government. The party had given a goby to the policies of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in irrigation sector and targeted the present government.

Mr. Owaisi advised the Opposition parties to mount pressure on the Chief Minister to deliver his promise of irrigating one crore acres, now that the agreement was over. He criticised the Congress for not taking any steps to utilise Godavari water when it was in power in both States and Centre from 2004 to 2014.

Mr. Rao took a historic decision now. The project across Pranahita is the lifeline of Telangana, he added.

