Three new districts — Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla — which were carved out of Karimnagar, were formally inaugurated in the respective new district headquarters on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mahabub Ali participated in the inauguration of the Jagtial district in Jagtial town in the presence of Jagtial legislator T Jeevan Reddy, Korutla legislator K Vidyasagar Rao and others. They inaugurated the Collector office and Superintendent of Police offices in the town. On this occasion, new Collector Sharath and SP Ananth Sharma assumed charges separately.

Rajanna district

Rajanna Sircilla district was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K Taraka Rama Rao in Sircilla town along with Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu and others. He inaugurated the Collector office at the CESS office and SP office at the existing Sircilla DSP office. Collector Krishna Bhaskar and SP Vishwajeeth took charge and participated in various programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they would make Rajanna Sircilla district as model on the Telangana state. He informed the authorities to introduce biometric system in all the government hospitals and digital classrooms in the government schools. He also assured to provide drinking water connections to all the households in the Rajanna district within one and half year under Mission Bhageeratha.

Peddapalli district

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender had inaugurated the Peddapalli district in Peddapalli town in the presence of local legislator D Manohar Reddy, former MP G Vivekanand, Irrigation development corporation chairman Eda Shankar Reddy and others.

Collector Alugu Varshini assumed charge and participated in the programmes. The dignitaries inaugurated the Collectorate offices on ITI college premises and SP offices on the SRSP camp office.

Police Commissionerates inaugurated

Director General of Police Anurag Sharma had formally inaugurated the Ramagundam (Godavarikhani) Police Commissionerate covering both Peddapalli and Mancherial districts in Ramagundam coal belt town of newly formed Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

TSRTC chairman S Satyanarayana, Commissioner Vikram Singh Duggal, Ramagundam municipal chairman K Laxminarayana and others were also present. The Ramagundam Commissioner of Police would cover both the Peddapalli and Mancherial districts in the maintenance of law and order.

Similarly, Principal Secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi had formally inaugurated the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar town. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalhasan Reddy, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, MLA G Kamalakar, Mayor S Ravinder Singh and others were also present.

The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate would cover all the 16 mandals and would have three divisions of Karimnagar Urban Karimnagar Rural and Huzurabad. It would be having 21 police stations.