Three persons were killed on the spot in a road accident at Sultanpur.

A lorry hit a car at Sultanpur in Pulkal mandal of Medak district on Monday evening, according to Pulkal Sub-Inspector Mr Satyanarayana.

The lorry hit the car at the turning point near JNTU resulting in the accident. The injured were identified as Shivaiah (30), Mallikarjun (32) and Venkateswarlu (35).

All the three victims belong to Gollakeri in Sadashivapet mandal, the police said.

Pulakl police registered a case and are investigating.