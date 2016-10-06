Three persons were killed on the spot and another two were injured in an accident that took place at Peddapur in Kondapur mandal of Medak district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Head on collission

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Razak, a car proceeding towards Zaheerabad hit a lorry head-on. Two of the deceased were identified as U. Kumar (33) and Sekhar (35), residents of Ramachandrapuram.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Kondapur police registered a case and are investigating the matter.