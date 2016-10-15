In two separate road accidents, three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in the limits of Nagireddypet and Beerkur police stations respectively on Friday.

Mekala Pochamma (50) and her grandson, Boyina Durgesh (12), died when the auto-trolley in which they were travelling was hit by an oncoming lorry at Malthummeda Seed Farm in Nagireddypet mandal this afternoon. Five others who were travelling along with them were injured and shifted to the Government Hospital in Yellareddy.

The deceased belonged to Nagireddypet and Vadalaparthi. The auto was going to Nagireddypet from Vadalaparthy while the lorry was on its way to Medak, said Sub-Inspector of Police Seetharam.

In a separate accident at Baringediki in Beerkur mandal, a motorcyclist, Lakkapally Bhaskar (23), who was seriously injured last night, died at the Area Hospital in Banwada while undergoing treatment today. He rammed an oncoming tractor just outside the village in the dark, said SI of Police Raj Barath Reddy.